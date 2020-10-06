REBECCA ANN HARPER, 60, of Sod, WV went home to be with The Lord Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, South Charleston after a short illness. A celebration of life for Rebecca will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Kanawha State Forest Shelter #5. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
