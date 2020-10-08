REBECCA ANN HARPER, 60, of Sod, WV went home to be with The Lord Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, South Charleston after a short illness.
Rebecca was an avid reader, especially of the Bible, and loved to enjoy the rain from her front porch.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Virginia Vogel Pauley and her brother Steve Pauley.
She is survived by daughters, Rachel(Joey) Harper of South Charleston, WV; Shannon(Chris) Wheeler of Sod, WV and brother, Mark Pauley; sisters, Debbie(Phil) Pauley and Sally(Mike) Harrison; grandchildren, Jasmine, Hayden, Carter, India, Danika, Jacob, Dustin, Andrea, and Cody; and great grandchild, Abby.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, October 12, at Kanawha State Forest Shelter #5.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.