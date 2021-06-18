REBECCA ANN MORTON of Louisville, KY (formerly Charleston, WV) passed away the morning of June 15th at the age of 57, following complications in her courageous battle against myeloid leukemia. She left us peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.
Becky was born January 26, 1964, to the late Benjamin Morton and the late Ruthanne Morton in Kansas City, MO. She moved to West Virginia as a young child and was a 1982 graduate of George Washington High School. She later earned her Bachelor's degree in Finance while raising her two children. She was a cherished employee of Boyd Caterpillar in their credit department.
Becky is survived by her two children, Christopher Blosser and Catherine Blosser Foster; her sister, Julie Hepler; her brothers, Richard Morton and David Neal; and her two adoring cats, Tiger and Lily. She also leaves behind her children's spouses, Andrea Blosser and Kirk Foster; her brother-in-law, Lowell Hepler; and several nieces and nephews. The named are only a fraction of those who felt this loss; Becky was a light and joy in the lives of so many.
Becky loved all things Disney and travel. Some of her happiest days were spent brunching, shopping, and crafting with her daughter. She loved projects, planning trips and parties, and any reason to get dressed up. She was truly Most Extra.
A Celebration of the Life of Becky Morton will be 2 p.m., Saturday, June 19 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m.