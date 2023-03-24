Rebecca Ann Smith Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REBECCA ANN SMITH, 73, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away March 21, 2023 at her home following an extended illness. There will be no public services at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Public Administration Politics Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jessie K. Painter Rahmati Scarlet Easley Woody Sherry Lynn (Battle) Streets Bob Milliren Jane Ann Pritt Moore Jessie K. Painter Rahmati Patricia L. Roush Michael Ray Shingleton Sherry Streets Michael E. Shawler Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 24, 2023 Daily Mail WV 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic' St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment?