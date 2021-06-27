REBECCA ANNE KNICELY, 76, of Harrisonburg, VA, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. She is survived by her much beloved husband James Knicely of Harrisonburg, VA. Married for 49 years, Rebecca expired on their anniversary date. Also surviving are brother Rodney Raines of Dayton, OH; and sister Leslie (Raines) Barbrow of Centreville, VA.
Raised in Gandeeville, WV, she was the daughter of Cecil and Opal Hunt Raines, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Kathryn (Raines) Hodges and Karen (Raines) Waldo. Rebecca served her country for 38 years as a civilian employee with the Department of Navy. She was presented with the Distinguished Civilian Service Award, the Navy's highest honorary award for civilian employees. She was a survivor of the attack on the Pentagon, September 11, 2001.
She graduated from Glenville (WV) State College. While attending Walton (WV) High School, she was chosen as a Little Kanawha Conference Princess.
A funeral service was conducted June 19, 2021, in Harrisonburg.