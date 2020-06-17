REBECCA BASSITT (Becky Rader), 72, formerly of the Nitro, St. Albans area passed away June 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, after a short illness.
God saw she was getting tired,
And a cure was not to be,
So he put his arms around her,
And whispered "Come with me",
With tearful eyes we watched her suffer,
And saw her fade away,
Although we love her dearly,
We could not make her stay,
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best,
She loved to garden, arrange flowers, sew, paint and travel. Becky had worked all her life in the medical profession at Thomas Memorial Hospital and CAMC (Memorial) as an EKG Tech and Unit Clerk.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Jack Q. Rader, and her Mother, Wanda L. Rader.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her sisters, Ann Fillingim (Dave) of Pensacola, FL, Brenda Sheppard (Steve) of Scott Depot; brothers, Jack Rader of South Charleston and Mike Rader of Culloden; her fur baby Bumper, which she loved dearly; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends that loved her dearly.
Becky will be laid to rest with gravesite services at Cunningham Memorial Park, with Pastor Ron McClung of Mount Vernon Baptist Church officiating on Thursday, June 18, at 1 p.m.
The family would like to thank Cabell Health Care Center for the excellent care they provided for the last three years, and St. Mary's Medical Center for the last several days.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, is assisting Rebecca's family and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.