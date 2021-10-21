REBECCA BECK HAMILTON, EdD, affectionately known as PETE, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Pete was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Earl Robert "Bob" Hamilton, mother Ruth Meeks Beck Boggess, father John R. Beck, step-father Noble Boggess, sister Clara "Tody" Long, and brother Hubert Ray "Dutch" Beck.
Left behind to cherish her memory are son William K. and wife Anne of Morgantown, WV, granddaughter Heather of Chantilly, VA, great-grandsons Benjamin, Christoffer, and Asher, granddaughter Megan of Orlando FL, and grandson Alexander of Morgantown, WV, son Edward R. and wife Victoria of Cross Lanes, grandson Robert and wife Lauren of Louisville, KY, great-grandson Maximus, and great-granddaughter Lottie.
Her accomplishments in life were numerous and varied in their scope. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Nitro where she served as Deacon, was president of the women of the church, chaired various circles, taught Sunday School and was instrumental in obtaining HUD approval and oversaw the construction of Village on Park, a senior citizens housing complex in Nitro, where she also served as president of the Board of Directors. She served on the Nitro City Council for six years where she organized the Nitro Library, helped develop the Nitro Pool, taught swimming lessons, and she helped grow the City of Nitro by her involvement in various annexation projects.
Pete obtained a Bachelors in Education from West Virginia State University, Masters in Counseling and Guidance from the Graduate College of West Virginia University. She later received a Doctorate in Education from Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, VA.
She taught math and art at Duval High School in Lincoln County for two years and retired from West Virginia State University in Institute, where she served as the Director of Student Placement.
The family would like to thank Luanna, Alice, and Opal for their loving care.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church of Nitro, with Rev. Agnes Brady officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.