Rebecca Douglas

REBECCA CHARLOTTE (WILLIAMS) DOUGLAS, of 1976 Grapevine Road, Sissonville, WV passed away suddenly and peacefully in her sleep, January 24, 2021. She was born January 6, 1943 in Parkersburg WV.
She is survived her son, Todd Douglas and daughter, Jennifer Douglas Bernas of New Market, MD; brothers, Benny Williams of Searcy, AR and David Williams of Conway, AR; grandchildren, Connor Douglas, Ethan Bernas, and Dean Bernas and several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rebecca was the daughter of Clyde and Mary Sue Williams of Sissonville, both deceased.
A graduate of Cedar Grove, WV High School, Becky married and settled in Poca, WV and later moved to Olney, MD. She was principally employed as a single mom and, outside the home, by Martin Marietta as an administrative assistant and as the Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Lockheed Martin, at their corporate headquarters in Bethesda, MD. Her employer described her as "professional and outstanding in performance... pleasant and courteous, especially to foreign officials and industry executives" and possessing "superb skills and experience."
In the late 1990s, she returned to the homestead in Sissonville, WV to care for her aging parents until their death. Her devoted service lengthened their lives and gladdened their final years.
While in the family home, she was employed as a Medical Transcriptionist by Thomas Memorial, Charleston, WV.
Becky was a life long member of the Church of Christ. Cooking, reading, and family were her passions.
At her request, she was cremated. The date for a memorial service TBA.
She will be sorely missed.