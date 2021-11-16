REBECCA EVANS BAILEY passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, after a prolonged illness at the age of 89.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Percy Orr Bailey, Jr., and three brothers, T. Sterling Evans, Jr., Robert W. Evans, and William D. Evans. Becky is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca Lynn Bailey and D'Ann Bailey Hershel (Jack), both of Winston-Salem.
A life-long nurse, Becky worked in both private practices and for the Department of Welfare for the state of West Virginia. She helped build the first Hospice Program in West Virginia in 1980, with the eventual establishment of Kanawha Hospice Care in Charleston. Serving as both director of Hospice in West Virginia then as a volunteer and subsequently Volunteer Coordinator at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, she dedicated over twenty-eight years of service to Hospice and Palliative Care and its many programs.
For the last nine years, she was an active resident of Salemtowne Retirement Community and worked for five years as the manager of the gift shop.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Salemtowne Retirement Community at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 18, in the Smith Saal room in the Community Center. Interment will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 20, at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, West Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.