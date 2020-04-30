Rebecca Fleshman Lineberry

REBECCA JANE FLESHMAN LINEBERRY, 95, of Alderson, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Autumn Way Assisted Living in Rupert, following a long illness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed. Private graveside services and burial will be held on Saturday, May 2, at the Old Greenbrier Memorial Cemetery in Alderson. Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, W.Va.
Funerals for Thursday, April 30, 2020
Burns, Glenda - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Conner, Mary - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.