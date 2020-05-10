On May 6th, REBECCA GRACE ROUECHE' of Charleston received an offer for an appointment she could not refuse. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus and guaranteed job security. Her new mission takes her to a place where she will be singing in a heavenly choir, organizing the altar guild, and reading the Word to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love will be in endless supply.
Becky left detailed instructions for her family to celebrate her life. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her dedication to her family, her love of animals and passion for the many projects she undertook. She worked very hard all her life and made a huge difference in the lives of many. She was a firm believer in education and the empowerment of others.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider contributing to Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA's Life Skills Program, where they teach people how to become more self-sufficient.
You may donate online at http://www.goodwillhunting.org/donate-online or mail to 1102 Memorial Boulevard West, Huntington, West Virginia 25701.
Becky is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gerald; her daughters, Pennie Roueche' (Drew Ciccarello), Alissa Stewart Sparks (David Sparks); grandchildren, Brittni Callihan, Dylan Sparks, Samantha Sparks, Zane Stewart, and Jade Stewart; great - grandchild, Vanessa; siblings, Paul, David and Joseph Amburgey, Ricki Johnson and Susan Miklik.
We invite you to join us and celebrate Becky's life on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Snodgrass Funeral Home, 4122 MacCorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston. Graveside service will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
For out of town family and friends, the service will be streamed on Facebook Live @ facebook.com/alissa.rouechestewart . Please celebrate Becky's life by sharing memories on the livestream feed.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time on Thursday.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and slow precautionary opening of funeral guidelines, set forth by the WV Governor's office, everyone will need to bring a mask or face covering, and practice social distancing. Seating for the service will be every other pew. Additional seating will be made available in our Colonial and Autumn rooms for closed circuit viewing of the service.
Memories of Becky may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.