REBECCA J. HARTLEY (BECKY) FOSTER, 79 of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Becky fought a courageous battle with cancer for eleven years! Her last days were spent under the care of Hospice at her sister's home with the family and friends she loved so dearly.
Becky was extremely strong and independent, which led her to be both a fighter and a survivor. These traits and accompanying sacrifices were perhaps no better illustrated than in her love, dedication and unselfish manner in which as a single parent she raised her son, Brett. She never had it easy in life, but she never complained. When she was thrown lemons, she would make lemonade. She was also a very generous person who would literally give you the shirt off her back.
Although Brett was the love of her life, she also loved gardening, oil painting, and arranging flowers. And she loved to dance, with or without a partner. In her recent years she would sit on her deck for hours marveling at the sky and carrying on a conversation with her Lord.
Becky is survived by her loving son Brett and his wife Linda; sisters, Brenda Guibert, Marilyn Callison (Carl); Brother, Alan Hartley (Sherry); special nieces/bonus granddaughters, Samantha Wise (Mic), Elizabeth Hartley, and Andrea Blandford (Bill); special nephews/bonus grandsons, Benjamin and Nicholas Blandford; bonus sisters/friends, Jackie Hayes, Sue Runion, Kaye Runion and Tina Leadmon; cousin/bonus sister, Carolyn Young; and friend, Joan Paul. She is also survived by a host of loving family members and friends.
Becky was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Foster, her parents, Sam and Mabel Hartley and brother-in-law George Guibert.
Becky graduated from Hurricane High School and attended West Virginia State University. She worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield 15 years before working and retiring from Putnam County Bank. Becky was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane for over 60 years, and a member of Hurricane Chapter Order of Eastern Star for 60 years.
A celebration of Becky's life will be held in the Spring. Indicative of her selfless nature, Becky specifically requested that in lieu of flowers, monetary contributions be made to either St. Judes Hospital, Shriners' Hospital. First Baptist Church of Hurricane or Kanawha Hospice, in her memory.
The family wants to thank Hospice and specifically Becky's nurse, Megan, for the wonderful care, compassion and love provided to Becky and the family over the last six weeks.