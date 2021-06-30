REBECCA JANE GROSE, 83 of Clendenin, WV went home to be with the Lord Friday June 25, 2021, at Clay Community Health Center Nursing Home after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her father Raymond Hall Grose, mother Hollie Mae Foster Grose and brother Hubert Ames Grose.
Rebecca was of the Christian faith and a friend to all who knew her. She was deeply loved by her family and had a wonderful sense of humor and with optimism. She is survived by brothers Clemer Lee Grose of Clendenin, Jesse Hall Grose, Cecil Alvin Grose, sisters Barbara Ellen Conley of Clendenin, Carolyn Sue Whitt of Asheville, NC. She is also survived by 16 grand nephews and nieces, several great grand nephews, and nieces.
Special appreciation is given to the medical professionals and caring staff of Clay Community Nursing Home for Rebecca's care.
Funeral service will be on July 2, 2021 at 1 p.m., at, Wilson Smith Funeral home Clay, WV Visitation from 11 to 12 p.m., at Wilson Smith funeral Home Clay, WV with Rev. Shane Wynn officiating. Burial will follow at the Grose Cemetery Lockwood, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at carlwilsonfuneralhome.com
