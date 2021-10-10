REBECCA JEAN (DRIGGS) COOK "BECKY", age 75, passed away peacefully with her children by her side, August 3rd, 2021, after an incredibly courageous battle with cancer and related illnesses. Becky was born on July 25th, 1946, in Charleston, WV, to Harry and Thelma Driggs. She graduated from South Charleston High School in 1964, attended Marshall University, and graduated from Charleston Beauty Academy in 1966. She successfully worked as a beautician for many years before retiring.
Mrs. Cook is survived by her son, William Byron Bright III, (Emily), grandchildren Will and Sydney, as well as her daughter Stephanie, (Luke), and grandchildren Alexandra and Jackson. She is also survived by her sister, Judy Bowden, nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong friends, Judy Marcum Dickerson and Bianca Hughes, among others. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James H. Cook, first husband, William "Bill" Bright II, sister, Sue Samples, and brother, Phillip Driggs.
Becky was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed going to the beach, attending the kids' ballgames and events, cooking, playing cards, knitting, stained glass and more. She was incredibly talented in anything she attempted. Anybody who was lucky enough to spend time with her or join in one of her competitive games knows this. She was also one of the toughest people to be known. Becky battled cancer for decades as she was knocked down multiple times, but courageously got back up to fight another day -- in fact, many years beyond expectations. She would baffle family and friends with her ability to bounce back.
The family would like to thank her doctors and nurses who were with her throughout the past 23 years, especially Dr Jogenpally, Dr. Hayes, Dr. Bastin, Dr. Haddy, and the staff at DaVita Greater Charleston Dialysis.
There are no immediate plans for services at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date with family and friends notified at that time.
