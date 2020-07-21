REBECCA LYNN MYNES (formerly Ball) was born May 3, 1948 and passed away on July 18, 2020 after a long and bravely fought battle with lung disease. She was predeceased by her parents Zol and Hazel Starcher; husband Earl C. Ball; and son Patrick Earl Ball.
She is survived by her husband Ernest Mynes; daughter, Hannah Ball; beloved grandsons, Wyatt E.C. Ball and Jesse R. Ball; sister, Kathy Goode and brother-in-law Kenneth Goode; nieces, Lark Helen Goode, Polly Ann Benson (Rex), Daphne Goode (Kaptain); her beloved cousin Joy Hawkins (Ed Hawkins) who was more like a sister; Bruce Phelps who was a son to her; and many other cousins and friends.
She was a member of Fairview Primitive Baptist Church and leaves behind many brothers and sisters in Christ there.
She was lovingly blessed to be able to spend the duration of her illness until her passing at home by the Grace of God, and because of the patient and devoted loving care of her husband Ernest Mynes. EPHESIANS 5:25 "Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it;" He did.
No services will be held due to Covid 19. Our family feels that the risk to our family who would need to travel from high risk areas is too great. In lieu of flowers or other items we would invite any who are able to donate to Hospice or a local Children's charity.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.