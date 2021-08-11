Thank you for Reading.

REBECCA LYNN WORKMAN, 69, of Logan, WV, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, leaving from Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, WV. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. To honor Rebecca's wishes, her remains will be cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

