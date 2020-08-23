REBECCA SUSAN HESS, 68, of Cross Lanes, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at CAMC Memorial after a long illness.
She was born January 29, 1952, in Elkview, to the late Herbert (Dick) and Wanda Chapman Carte.
Becky was a member of Set Free Ministries in Nitro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Hess; and her brother, Jesse Carte.
Becky is survived by her sons, Allen (Harvey) Walker and wife Robin of Sissonville, Tony Walker and wife Christine of San Diego, CA; brother, Mike Carte and wife Tina of Elkview; sister, Lisa Carte and husband J.R. Campbell of Frame; grandchildren, Winney and Ellie Walker, Dustin Carnefix, Shane Walker, Savannah Hissom and Josie Walker; great-grandchildren, Braxton Armstead and Levi Carnefix; along with many friends and family.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m on Monday, August 24, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Wayne Stewart and Pastor Randy Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.