REBECCA SUZANNE LITTLE of Ona, WV, was born on November 8, 1948 and passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on December 7, 2021.
Becky was a 1966 graduate of South Charleston High School. She retired from the Marshall University Graduate College Bookstore in South Charleston. Becky was a longtime member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church (Charleston).
Becky's love for her children and grandchildren will always be remembered and cherished by all her family. Her strength and determination during the last twelve years medical battle was admired and a source of inspiration for all of her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by father, Jack Whalen; mother, Zella Brown; stepfather, Jack Brown; brother, Jackie Whalen.
Becky is survived by her husband of 53 years, James P. Little, Jr.; daughters, Jamie Little and Jennifer Burko (Daniel); sons, James "Jay" Little (Crystal) and Josh Little; granddaughters, Sydni Burko and Makayla Little; grandson, Dylan Burko
The family expresses their appreciation to Dr. Arvinder Bir and all the HIMG Oncology Department, nurses and staff for all of their care and treatment. We also deeply appreciate the care and concern by Hospice of Huntington, as well as St. Mary's Oncology Infusion Center, Radiation Department and Home Health.
There will be no public services. The family will hold a private celebration to Honor the Life of Becky at a later date.
Memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuenral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.