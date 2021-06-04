REBECKAH JOY DAMRON SEARLS, 22 of Huntington, West Virginia, died Monday, May 17, 2021 in Huntington. She was born March 17, 1999. Wife of Paul Searls. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at The Bridge of Faith Fellowship, 402 Main Ave. Nitro, WV.
