On September 19th, 2021 we lost the love of our lives REBEKAH (BECKY) L. CLARK 65 of East Bank. She went home to be with Jesus and to see her mom and dad. She was surrounded by her family whom she loved unconditionally.
She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Ann Adkins along with her brother Paul Edward Adkins.
She is survived by her sister Joyce (David) Embrey. She also leaves behind her loving husband of over 45 years Leonard Clark. Along with four children Debbie Hancock (Shane), Rachel Kirk (Tim), Michael Clark (Jennifer) and Greg Clark (Samantha). Grandchildren, Brandon (Caitlyn), Brittany (Clarke), Ashley (Robert), Jimmy, Abby, Aly, Kasey, McKinley, Olivia, Hunter, Nathan. Great Grandchildren, Ty, Luke, Parker and Peyton. Along with a host of family and friends who loved and cherished her very much.
Becky was the founder/owner of Clark's Christian Care for over 33 years. Becky dedicated her life to serving and helping others in any way possible. She worked religiously as a member of Gallagher Church of the Nazarene.
We would like to thank Dr. Khalid and the staff of the CAMC Cancer Center, Dr. Jagannath and his staff and Dr. Stanton. We would also like to thank everyone for their love, prayers and support during this tough time.
2nd Timothy, Chapter 4:7-8 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., on Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Daniel Saylor officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Friends may call on Thursday from 6 until 9 p.m., at the funeral home.