REGGENA L. GILLESPIE 55 of Charleston, passed away, April 2, 2021. Service was held Monday, April 5, 21 at Elk Funeral Home. For complete obituary and to leave online condolences please visit, elkfuneralhome.com Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gillespie Family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.