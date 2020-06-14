REGINA A. GIBSON, 52, of Sissonville, WV, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her father, Nester C. Gibson, and her nephew, Justin L. Gibson.
Regina is survived by her mother, Maisie Gibson of Sissonville, WV; her children, Tracy (Linden) Slater of Sissonville, Heather Smith of Millwood, WV, and Samantha Eades of Ravenswood, WV; grandchildren, Destiny Braham, Logan Braham and Arianna Eades; companion, Robert Smith; brothers and sisters, Gay, Penny, Wanda, Peggy, Kenny (Kim), Joe (Tina), Clara (Ronnie), Frank (Heather), and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Sissonville Memorial Gardens in Sissonville, WV, with Delaney Tignor, officiating.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.