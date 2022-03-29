Thank you for Reading.

Regina Audrey Pauley
REGINA AUDREY "GINA" PAULEY, 54, of Sumerco, WV, a Christian, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at CAMC - Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Dodd and sisters, Terra Kendle and Tina Harper.

Gina is survived by her husband of 30 years, Hassil "Hack" Pauley, daughter, Hannah, father, David Dodd, brother, Bobby Garcia and many nieces, nephews and family who will greatly miss her.

Expression of thanks to CAMC Memorial ER doctors and nursing staff team.

Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service.

Per Gina's request, there will be no graveside service. There will be a private burial at Midkiff Cemetery, Sumerco, WV.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CAMC Cancer Center, 3415 MacCorkle Ave., SE, Charleston, WV 25304.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.

