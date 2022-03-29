Regina Audrey Pauley Mar 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REGINA AUDREY "GINA" PAULEY, 54, of Sumerco, WV, a Christian, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at CAMC - Memorial Hospital after a long illness.She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Dodd and sisters, Terra Kendle and Tina Harper.Gina is survived by her husband of 30 years, Hassil "Hack" Pauley, daughter, Hannah, father, David Dodd, brother, Bobby Garcia and many nieces, nephews and family who will greatly miss her.Expression of thanks to CAMC Memorial ER doctors and nursing staff team.Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service.Per Gina's request, there will be no graveside service. There will be a private burial at Midkiff Cemetery, Sumerco, WV.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CAMC Cancer Center, 3415 MacCorkle Ave., SE, Charleston, WV 25304.Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gina Hannah Christianity Worship Regina Audrey Pauley Funeral Home Wv Graveside Gloria Dodd Recommended for you Local Spotlight Arthur Leroy Cobbs Ronald Keith Humphrey Willard Henry McClanahan Carlos A. Moore Blank Linda Sue Spurlock Robert Hill Harbert Charles Russell Hirst Blank Michael Edward Jones Rosalee Webster “Rosie” Lett George Vincen Skidmore Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks