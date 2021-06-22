REGINA GAYE MEADOWS of Madison WV passed away June 16, 2021. A memorial service will be held at the Prayer Connection Light House Church in Danville, WV on Tuesday June 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. with brother Mark Meeker officiating. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
