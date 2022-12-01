Thank you for Reading.

Regina (Gena) Carolyn Barker
REGINA (GENA) CAROLYN BARKER, age 74 of Danville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was surrounded by family and friends in the days leading up to her home-going, just as she wanted.

Gena is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Johnny Barker, also of Danville, as well as sons Jody (Laura), of Colorado Springs, CO, Shane (Catherine) of Granby, CO and daughter Traci (Steve) of Youngsville, NC. She adored and was so proud of her grandchildren Noah (fiancée Karen), Samantha (Darian), Nathan, Elizabeth, Katy, Maggie, Elijah, Grayson and Lincoln. She is also survived by her sister Jan Lance of Lawton, MI, aunt Nyla Godby of Louisville, CO and uncle Kyle Dean Goddard of Pikeville, KY, as well as various cousins, nephews and nieces.

