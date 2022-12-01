REGINA (GENA) CAROLYN BARKER, age 74 of Danville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was surrounded by family and friends in the days leading up to her home-going, just as she wanted.
Gena is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Johnny Barker, also of Danville, as well as sons Jody (Laura), of Colorado Springs, CO, Shane (Catherine) of Granby, CO and daughter Traci (Steve) of Youngsville, NC. She adored and was so proud of her grandchildren Noah (fiancée Karen), Samantha (Darian), Nathan, Elizabeth, Katy, Maggie, Elijah, Grayson and Lincoln. She is also survived by her sister Jan Lance of Lawton, MI, aunt Nyla Godby of Louisville, CO and uncle Kyle Dean Goddard of Pikeville, KY, as well as various cousins, nephews and nieces.
Gena and Johnny married in June 1967 and attended Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, TN. After seminary, they moved to Bolivia to begin their missionary work. Gena was the ultimate help-meet in supporting the mission and outreach work. Subsequently, they moved to Peru and then Chile to continue their work in church planting and bringing souls to Christ.
After their return to WV in the early 1980s, Johnny was called to be the pastor of Bible Baptist Church, Danville, where he and Gena served together for 32 years. Gena was the church secretary supporting him, but became friend and family, prayer partner, and champion to those that needed encouragement, as well as a trusted prayer warrior for hundreds of congregation members over the years. She was the go-to if you needed anything done and made sure the church operated like a well-oiled machine. She founded The Ladies Helping Hands Fellowship at the church and served as president of the Appalachian Bible College Ladies Auxiliary.
Gena wanted a praise service at the church to glorify God. Visitation will be at Bible Baptist Church, Danville, WV at 10 a.m., Friday, December 2, with service to follow at 11 a.m. Graveside service will follow at Boone Memorial Park with Handley Funeral Home assisting the family.