REGINA "JEANIE" BLARE, 67, of Virginia Beach, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Virginia Beach General Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rex Blare.
She was employed by Verizon Communications for over 40 years, and moved to Virginia 28 years ago to continue employment with Verizon.
Jeanie is survived by her mother, Juanita Blare, sister, Nancy (Bill) Hoskins niece, Heather (Harold) Hughes and their son, her special great-nephew, Eli. She is also survived by a host of friends and family including her special VA Beach crew.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, WV, with Pastor Fred Connery officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
Family & friends will gather two hours prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV