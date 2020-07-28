REGINA LOUISE LYNCH CRAFFEY, 90, of Charleston formally of Montgomery passed away Friday afternoon, July 24,2020 while holding her daughter's hand. She was born in Milburn, WV on November 25, 1929, to the late John Francis Lynch and Margaret Fitzgerald Lynch. Regina was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter Paul Craffey, and her seven much loved siblings, brothers: John (Buddy), Vincent, Louis, Alfred, and Bernard; and sisters, Elizabeth (Lib) and Kathryn (Kitty). To Regina family was everything.
Regina graduated from East Bank High School in 1947 and then received additional training at the career college in Charleston for Secretarial Science. Her first professional job was as a legal secretary for the Law Firm of Woodrow, Butts, and Kiser, located on the top floor of the Union Building. To get to work from her home in Hugheston, WV, Regina traveled by Greyhound Bus over two hours daily.
After thirty years of service at Union Carbide and later Elkem Metals, she retired as the plant manager's secretary to babysit her granddaughter, who was the apple of her eye. Regina loved going on trips with her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter. Because of her Irish heritage Regina's favorite trip was to Ireland, where she hung upside down from a castle to kiss the Blarney Stone. She was the life of the party at family events and was always the last to leave. Regina never met a stranger and always made friends wherever she went. She loved football and enjoyed watching games with her family. Regina was a very devout Catholic all her life and was a lifetime member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Laura Craffey Maddox, son-in-law, Tim Maddox, and granddaughter, Mary Emma Maddox. Also special in her life were her numerous friends and her many nieces, nephews, and their families.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church in Boomer with Fr. Dominik Baok as Celebrant and Fr. Leon Alexander at Con Celebrant. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to Mass. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Regina gave generously to many charities. She especially supported Paralyzed Veterans and Wounded Warriors due to her brothers' service in World War Two. In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity in her honor.