REGINA LYNN CRITES, 56, of Charleston passed away December 3, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division surrounded by her loving family.
She was a 1983 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and a 1993 Graduate of West Virginia State College. She was an employee of The State of West Virginia as an Operations Officer, in the State Treasurers Office Unclaimed Property Division.
She was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Hazel Counts Stire, preceding her in death also was her brother Keith Stire.
Surviving are her loving husband Mark; son, John (Alex) Higginbotham of Morgantown; step-daughter, Chelsea and Ryan Maher of Duncan, South Carolina; sister, Mona O'Connor of Little Hocking, Ohio; brother, Virgil Stire of Parkersburg; step-grandchildren, Silas and Juliette Maher. Also several nieces and nephews that were special to her.
The family wants to thank the staff for the love and care showed to Regina during her time in the MICU unit at CAMC Memorial, in Charleston.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday December 9, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Raymond Jordan officiating. Visitation with the family and friends will be two hours prior to services.
Private family burial will follow in Reed-Fairview Cemetery, Belpre, Ohio.