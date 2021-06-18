REGINA MAE LOFTIS, 86, of Alum Creek, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Hattie (Estep) McCormick and her husband of 63 years, Lyle.
She belonged to Cobbs Creek Missionary Baptist Church and was a member of the Eastern Star. She retired from Lincoln County Board of Education as a Special Education Aide.
Regina is survived by Ronnie and Crystal, Troy and Missy, and Liz; grandchildren, Clint, Troy II "TJ"; and great granddaughter Lilly, all who she dearly loved; special friends Reverend Butch and Kay Leadman; faithful friends, Ethel Pack and Uala Wells; and all her church family and friends.
St. John Chapter 14, verses 1-3 "1: Let not your heart be troubled, ye believe in God, believe also in me. 2: In my Father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3: And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." Service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastors Phil Suiter and Clyde Gwin officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Life is better on the porch, but today she's sitting on Heaven's porch and what a beautiful view.
Special thanks to our Hospice team/angels, Dee Dee, Connie, Chris, Melanie, and Libby.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387 or The Gideons International, St. Albans Camp, PO Box 731, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.