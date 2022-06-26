Thank you for Reading.

REGINA V. NELSON, born June 4, 1962, passed away June 22 2022.

Proceeding her in death were her parents,

Nancy Lee Davis & Fred B Smith; and brother Jerry Smith.

Survived by her husband BobbyLee Nelson; her children Samuel, Amanda, Joy, Victoria & her siblings Rowena Smith, Kaylynn Wilson, Mark Smith, Carlena Smith and multiple grandchildren.

