Reginald Billups

REGINALD LEE BILLUPS, 63, of St. Albans passed away, Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a long illness.
Reggie was born in St. Albans, on July 17, 1957. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Myrtle, Michael and Raymond and Anna Mae Billups.
He was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1975.
Reggie was an avid golfer and before his decline in health, spent a lot of time at Big Ben Golf Course with his friends. During his golf career, he was proud to have achieved, four hole in one's. His hobby was repairing golf clubs and had a repair shop at Big Ben Golf Course. Reggie was willing to help anyone.
He was also an avid WVU Mountaineer fan and LSU Tigers. Reggie lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for many years where he was employed by Vimasco Corporation.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Doug and Janet Billups of Tornado; aunts, Leatha Boles, Martha Boone and Joan Paul; and many cousins.
The family would like to thank Phil Edwards for his support, friendship and for his many visits to Reggie which he enjoyed so much.
Due to unforeseen circumstances due to Covid-19, the family requires everyone to wear a mask and keep social distance during the private service.
Private funeral service will be held Saturday, October 10, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Rev. Dr. Ed Grant officiating. Burial will follow.
A memorial service to honor Reggie will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to, Hubbard Hospice House, In Memory of Reginald Lee Billups, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
You may visit Reggie's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
