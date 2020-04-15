REGINALD GRAY, 47, of Charleston, passed away April 3, 2020. A private service will be held Thursday, April 16, at Preston Funeral Home, 812 Donnally Street, Charleston, W.Va.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Clonch, Betty - 11 a.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Luikart, John - 1:45 p.m., procession to leave Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.
McMellon, Donald - 1 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
Ramsey, Elneda - 2 p.m., Huffman Cemetery, Long Ridge.
Watkins, Rebecca - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan.
Zakaib, Georgette - 11a.m., streaming live, see obituary.