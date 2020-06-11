REGINALD RAYMOND GIBSON, 84, of Fayetteville, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Grace Baptist Church, Fayetteville. Visitation for friends will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements were made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Thursday, June 11, 2020
Carter, Doris - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Clinton Sr., Nye - 5 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Green, Carl - 1 p.m., Judson Baptist Church, Belle; also streaming live, see obituary.
Koontz, Geoffrey - 1 p.m., Sissonville Memorial Gardens, Sissonville.
Miller, Gregory - 11 a.m., Miller Cemetery, Spencer.
Perry, Frank - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Preece, Lee - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.