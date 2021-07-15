REGINALD "REGGIE" LEE BILLUPS 63, of St. Albans passed away, Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a long illness.
Celebration of Life service will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Bogey's Driving Range, Tornado to honor the Life and Legacy of Reggie Billups who passed away October 3, 2020. Everyone is welcome to come and share some memories of Reggie.
Reggie was an avid golfer and before his decline in health, spent a lot of time at Big Ben Golf Course with his friends. His hobby was repairing golf clubs and had a repair shop at Big Ben Golf Course. Reggie was willing to help anyone.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Doug and Janet Billups of Tornado.
The family would like to thank Phil Edwards for his support, friendship and for his many visits to Reggie which he enjoyed so much.
You may visit Reggie's tribute page to share memories or condolences with the family.
