Reginia Y. Strawther Lipscomb

REGINIA YVONNE STRAWTHER LIPSCOMB went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents Lorenthia Bush Strawther Hicks and Willie Harry Strawther. She was a 1966 Charleston High School graduate and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from West Virginia State University.
Reginia worked in banking in New York and West Virginia. In 1986, Reginia became the first African American appointed by the Governor of West Virginia to the position of Commissioner of Human Services, with responsibility for overseeing the welfare assistance programs for the entire state.
Reginia's joy was spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of Grace Bible Church, a 50 year member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and volunteered on various boards and committees.
To cherish her memory are her son; Michael Dennis Lipscomb, daughter Elizabeth Morrow; sisters; Ester Mae Farrow (Andrew), and Janet S. Lawson (Tom); nephews; Jerry Muhammad, Donald Megginson, and Maurice Megginson (Lynna); uncle; Bishop Howard Bush, aunt; Peggy Austin, many cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387 or to Charleston -Institute Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 357 Institute, WV 25112.
Homegoing Services are Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25302. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Worship service 1 p.m.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Masks are required. Arrangements provided by Preston Funeral Home.