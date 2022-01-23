RENA WELCH HADDAD of Charleston died Monday, January 17, 2022. She was 91.
She was the daughter of the late John R. and Mary M. Welch of Harrisville, WV. She was born at Mellin, WV and graduated from Sissonville High School. She was a member of the Methodist church.
Rena was employed for several years at Embee's and Elliot Jewelry Stores on Capital Street in Charleston. She had a very creative and generous spirit and utilized her talents to design multiple creations from ceramics to macrame to quilts. Her love for animals led her to adopt many dogs over the years, in addition to keeping the squirrels and box turtles that frequented her yard well fed.
She is survived by her sister Phyllis (Jack) Britton of Morgantown WV, two nieces Mary Beth (Alan) Wise of Morgantown WV, Mary Kathryn (Jon) Burbank of Elgin, SC, one nephew Jack Britton of York, SC. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews in the Haddad family.
She is also survived by sisters-in-law Mary Jane Tiffany of Cary, NC, Jewell Haddad and JoAnn Haddad of Charleston, WV, and Diana Welch of Harrisville, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert Haddad. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Junior Welch and Charles Welch of Harrisville, WV, two sisters-in-law Frances Ferrell and Phyllis Moss, both of Charleston, WV, three brothers-in-law Fred Haddad, Philip Haddad and Charles Haddad all of Charleston, WV.
She was also preceded by several rescued doggie companions, which she loved dearly.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral services. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Robert, at Spring Hill Cemetery Park in Charleston, WV. Hastings Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Donations can be made in her memory to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.