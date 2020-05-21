RENAE CHARLENE CUTLIP-LIVESAY passed away in the CAMC Hospice Unit on the morning of May 18th, 2020, at the age of 60. She had her "baby" brother, Tracy Cutlip, holding one hand and her loving husband of 34 years, Jimmy, holding her other hand as she passed.
Renae was born in Huntington, W.Va., on the 18th of February, 1960, to Richard H. Cutlip and Nanny Coxey Cutlip. She spent her childhood years in Princeton, W.Va., where she graduated from Princeton High School. She then went to Concord College and WVU earning her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Work in May of 1983. Moving to Lewisburg in January of 1984, she started her 32-year career as a dedicated Social Worker for the DHHR of WV. With her career focused in Child Protection Services, she made her way from front line worker to Supervisor and finally as a Quality Assurance worker Statewide. She also worked for 19 years at the Veterinary Clinic in Pickaway, W.Va., part time. Something she dearly loved doing.
Renae spent most of her formative years staying with her loving grandparents, Walter and Leona Coxey, on Droop Mountain during the summer months. Between her grandmother Leona and her precious loving Aunt Juanita Coxey Spinks, she received her basic religious beliefs as a staunch Baptist that carried her through her adult life.
In the summer of 1984, she met her future husband, James Grey Livesay. On May 17th of 1986, they were married. The day after their 34th wedding anniversary, she lost the battle with a terrible Cancer and slipped peacefully away to Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Richard H. Cutlip, and an Aunt, Lucy Jane Gladwell, on her father's side; Aunt Wink Coxey, and her beloved Uncle Glenn and Aunt Juanita Spinks on her mother's side. Also preceding in death were Brother and Sisters-in-law, William "BJ" and Pat Livesay and Nadine Livesay Smith, all of Lewisburg.
She is survived by her mother, Nanny Cutlip, and Uncles Roland Cutlip and Gerald Gladwell. Additionally, there are three brothers: Her absolute favorite "baby" brother Tracy Cutlip (Rebecca), Rick Cutlip (Leha), and Tim Cutlip, all of Princeton, W.Va.; a special niece, Kayla Cutlip Corell (Josh), and nephew, TJ Cutlip; great nephews and nieces, Aleigha and Carter Corell of Tazewell, Va.; niece, Alexis, and nephew, Hunter; niece, Kelly Livesay Haynes (Warren), and great niece, Devin, and great nephews, David and Owen Haynes, all of Williamsburg, W.Va.; nephew, Doctor Joseph Livesay (Tine) of Charleston, S.C.; great niece, Helen Belle, and great nephew, Tye Livesay; niece, Melissa Able Keith of Beaufort, S.C.; great nephews, Will, Davis and Grey Able; great niece, Caroline Able. Surviving brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Betty Livesay of Lewisburg. Renae dearly loved ALL her family with all her heart.
This can't be a complete story of her life without mentioning her deep love of all the animals she brought into her life. And there were many. Strays, handicapped and unwanted homeless that she saved. Dogs, Cats, Goats, Horses, and Ducks. Too many to list. And she gave her heart to all of them.
She has many, many friends she has worked with over the years at the Department of Human Services all over the State and at the Veterinary Clinic in Pickaway.
A celebration of Renae's life will be Sunday, May 24, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Renae would like to request donations be made to the Greenbrier County Animal Shelter and the Valley Vet Spay and neuter program for feral cats.
We will be following the COVID-19 regulations.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.