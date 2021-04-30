RENEE PAULETTE WARNER, 68, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She was born on July 29, 1952 in Charleston to the late Luther and Phoebe Workman. Renee was a retired teacher from National Institute of Technology. Renee was an avid animal lover and cat rescuer.
She never knew a stranger and would start a conversation with anyone.
Renee is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rolfe Warner of Poca; cousins, George Coyer, Nancy Brennan, Susann Stanley, Karon Workman, Gary Workman; nephews, Thomas Warner, Paul Simmons, Scott Simmons, Andrew Wheeler, Patrick Wheeler; nieces, Sallie Loftis, Catherine Mullins, Susanna Wheeler and many other extended friends and family.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday May 1, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may visit with the family from 12 - 1 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
You may visit Renee's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Warner family.