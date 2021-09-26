RENO JOSEPH NAVARINI, 95, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2021. He was born in the Kelly Hill section of Clarksburg, WV, on December 31, 1925, a son of the late Fortunato Navarini and Maria Bregantini Navarini. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.
He is preceded in death by his devoted wife of 44 years, Mary Lucy Cavalle Navarini, his sister Esther Navarini (Clarksburg, WV), sister Etta Navarini (Clarksburg, WV), and brother Aro Navarini (Baltimore, MD).
He is survived by: daughter Angela Navarini Veach, son-in-law Clint Veach, and grandson Anthony Veach, all of Charleston, SC; son Donald (Donnie) Navarini and daughter-in-law Sheri Navarini, of Lumberport, WV, grandson D.J. Navarini (Meaghan), and great-granddaughter Lillie Rose, of Clarksburg, WV; son Michael Navarini, daughter-in-law Sally Navarini, and granddaughters Courteney, Samantha, and Emma Navarini, all of Hedgesville, WV; daughter Barbara Navarini Higgins, son-in-law Shane Higgins, and grandsons Alex and Jacob Higgins, all of Charleston, WV.
Reno attended Washington Irving High School and graduated after his years of military service. He was a veteran of World War II, having served two years in the 9th Infantry US ARMY as a Technical Specialist (Technician 5th Grade, T5). He served in Aukland, Germany after the Battle of the Bulge, in a variety of defensive and offensive capacities: communications operator, messenger, mortarman carrying carbine with 3 mortar shells on his back and three on his chest, machine-gunner, rifleman, and guard. Reno kindly only spoke of the good stories of the friends he made in the service, and the successful events that transpired in his brief but eventful military assignments. He ultimately returned to West Virginia to work for 31 years at PPG in Clarksburg, before retiring.
Reno was a steadfast and passionate sports fan, with a particular fondness for Yankees baseball and the WVU Mountaineers (Football, Basketball, and Baseball teams). His daughter Barbara and grandsons Alex and Jacob cheered alongside Reno for many games from the sidelines in Morgantown and from their family room, as they were Reno's primary caregivers for the past 13 years. His quick wit, enviable memory for details, friendliness, and love of family presented a strong example of a life well lived for his family and all who knew him. He was truly loved and will be deeply missed.
He spent many years as an active member and usher in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Clarksburg, WV), before joining the membership of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (Stonewood, WV).
The family wishes to give special thanks and appreciation to Becky Stevens and April Eakle of Amedisys Home Health Care for the dedication, care, and kindness they provided Reno over the years.
Family and friends will be received at the Davis-Weaver Funeral Home 329 E. Main Street Clarksburg, WV on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father S. Kumar Reddimasu as Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. For the safety of all involved, face mask or coverings are required in indoor areas and it is requested that those attending please practice social distancing as well. It is requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: The Jack Strong Foundation (www.jackstrong.org), or the WVU Medicine Children's Hospital (www.give.wvu.edu). Online condolences, www.davisweaverfuneralhome.com The Davis-Weaver Funeral Home is honored to serve the Navarini Family during this time.