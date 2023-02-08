MSGT RENVELL KEITH MITCHELL (RET.), 68, of Mink Shoals answered his Father's call and went home to heaven on February 7, 2023. There to greet him were his parents, Renvell L. and Ruby Abbott Mitchell. We find great comfort in knowing he was a child of the Lord and is at peace in His presence.
Keith was born on July 4, 1954 and was a 1972 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School. He was an active member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, where he played bass guitar for the choir for many years. He served on Elk Valley Christian School's schoolboard and previously coached girls varsity basketball and softball teams. He was a member of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club, the Patriot Guard, and was one of the most humbling men you'd ever meet.
Keith was always quick to heed the call of service and was passionate about helping others. Right out of high school, he joined the Air National Guard and proudly served until he retired in 2011. He also retired as Deputy Chief with the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department after 46 years of service. You could always find Keith wanting to help others with no praise or recognition for the many hours worked behind the scenes or the acts of heroism to his country and community.
A special thank you to our friend, Lynanda Woods, for her friendship and compassionate care over the last several months.
He enjoyed many things in life, but the best of all these were spending time with his family. Left to honor his memory are his daughters, Sarah Mitchell, of Elkview, and Laura Mitchell, of Barboursville; sister, Beth Guthrie (Dickie) of Sissonville; extended family and a host of dear friends.
The service will begin 11 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Vickers Cemetery, Pinch, WV.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023 and also one hour prior to the service at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department.