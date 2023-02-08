Thank you for Reading.

MSGT RENVELL KEITH MITCHELL (RET.), 68, of Mink Shoals answered his Father's call and went home to heaven on February 7, 2023. There to greet him were his parents, Renvell L. and Ruby Abbott Mitchell. We find great comfort in knowing he was a child of the Lord and is at peace in His presence.

Keith was born on July 4, 1954 and was a 1972 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School. He was an active member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, where he played bass guitar for the choir for many years. He served on Elk Valley Christian School's schoolboard and previously coached girls varsity basketball and softball teams. He was a member of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club, the Patriot Guard, and was one of the most humbling men you'd ever meet.

