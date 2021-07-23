RETHA "JOY" FABER, 53 of Ashland, KY formally of Charleston, WV passed away on July 14, 2021 after a short illness.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents William "Bill" and Brenda Faber, Grandmother Freda Burke Pullin.
Joy is survived by Aunts Yolonda (Romie) Canterbury of Charleston, Bonnie Burke of Dayton, Ohio, Paula Morris of Florida, Brother William "Bill" Faber of Charleston, Sister Kim (David) Jeffrey of Charleston, Children Kandie (Chris) Damron and their children, Jocelyn, Cassie-Jo, Kristen, and Hailey of Ashland, KY, Robert "JoeBob" (Jordan) Peyton and their children Isaiah, Charlee and Harper of Dixie, WV, Brittani Faber and her children Zhemerya, Ibu, and Zayla of Charleston, WV. Nephews Justin (Rachael) Quinn, Trey Faber, Nieces Heather Faber, Casey (Adam) White, Rachel Bias.
A celebration of life memorial picnic (bring cover dish if you wish) will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Ken Ellis Memorial Park (Point Lick Park), Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations to cover funeral expenses.
