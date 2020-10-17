Rev. Curtis Mack

Rev. CURTIS B MACK, 75, of Blount, West Virginia passed away peacefully at home Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2:45 AM surrounded by his loving wife and children. He fought his illness long and hard for many years and was ready to be home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Curtis was born on April 22, 1945 and was proudly raised in and around the coal camps of Putney West Virginia and spent most of his life living up Campbells Creek. He was an amazing welder not only by trade but enjoyed using his skill making unique metal works of art. He enjoyed hunting deer and squirrels in the mountains of WV as well as fishing for kings at Myrtle Beach with close family and friends. Curtis adored children and loved being a Pawpaw. He was also a gifted guitar player and was a beautiful singer. His most proud accomplishment was being called to preach the Word of God. He lovingly pastored Perryville Missionary Baptist Church of Cinco, for many years. Teaching, spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and leading souls to the Lord was truly his greatest joy. Curtis' knowledge and love of the Lord influenced, inspired and touched so many lives over his forty years of service and preaching.
Curtis is preceded in death by his mother and father, Irene Simmons Mack and Irvin Ivan Mack, his grandmother, Sarah Jane Cottrell Blount, his wife, Freda Kay White Mack and son, John Matthew Mack.
Surviving him are his wife, Betty F. Stone Mack of Blount; his children, E. Darrell Mack (Eva) of Elkview, Carey L. Mack (Starlet J.) of Garner, NC, Angela Dawn Johnson (James) of Charleston, Curtis Allen Mack (Missie) of St. Albans, Tiwana Kay Mack (Joy) of St. Albans, Sarah Grace Mack Barton (David) of Cedar Grove, NC, Paula Kay Sneed (Steve) of Charleston, James Allan Stone (Jessie) of Charleston; grandchildren, Joshua Curtis Mack (Tiffany), Kayla LeAnn Pennell, Leslie Anna Richardson, Matthew Justin Mack (Camella), Alysia Nicole Pennell (Drew), Victoria Allison Mack (Ross), Chelsea Brooke Landis (Zachary),Travis Darrell Mack, Daniel Luke Johnson, Cody Allen Mack, Ted Allan Stone, Dakota James Barton, Benjamin Walker, and Levi Oliver Barton; great grandchildren, Landon Riley Wilson, Colton Olen Taylor, Melody Jade Keeney, Audrey Dawn Keeney, Alec Mitchel Bailey, Mason Alexander Landis, Parker Kegan Godwin, Landon William Godwin, Logan James Keeney, Wyatt Jensen Bailey, and Brantley Howard Mack; siblings, Charlotte June Barnes (William) of Clendenin, Patricia Jacqueline Grose of Campbells Creek and Gregory Reese (Dianne) of Georges Creek.
He will also be greatly missed by his loyal best friend, Dusty Dog.
There will be a walk through visitation from 1:00-2:00p.m., Sunday, October, 18, 2020 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
A private family graveside service will be held, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, October 18, at Brannard Cemetery, Eight mile, Campbells Creek with Pastor Greg Reese and Rev. Daniel Rock officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
