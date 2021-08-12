REV. DAMON "ROY" MOLES of Charleston, departed this earth in exchange for eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ whom he preached about for 42 years.
Roy was born on November 27, 1943 and was a son of the late Arnold and Kathleen Moles. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Sue Moles; brother, Billy Raymond Moles Sr.
Roy retired from UMWA, Central Rebuild Shop and also Pastored several churches in the Kanawha Valley. He was known for faithfulness in his servitude for God, and known for his love of family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce Ann Moles; son, Damon (Jill) Moles; daughter, Raina (Shawn) O'Brien; loving sister, Diana McVey; grandchildren, Andrew (Lisa) Garrison, Porsha (Ryan) Jeffrey, Preacher Colton (Kayla) O'Brien, Jeremy Moles, Preacher Chandler O'Brien; Carigan O'Brien and five great grandchildren along with a host of nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 1 p.m., Saturday August 14, 2021 at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston with Rev. Mike Long officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Church's Facebook page. Burial will follow at New Antioch Cemetery, Putnam County.
A visitation with family and friends will begin at 11 a.m., on Saturday August 14, until service time.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.