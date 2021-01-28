Rev. Darlene Lacy-Carter

REV. DARLENE ELIZABETH LACY-CARTER, 56 of Charleston, WV was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at her home. Rev. Darlene was a faithful servant to the Lord, the ministry of her church and her family. She was a loving mother, sister, niece, cousin, grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her father Nathaniel Lacy, brother Dewayne Lacy, son Cortez Lacy.
She leaves to mourn: Her husband Michael Carter, mother Betty Jo Lacy-Johnson, son Felix Lacy-Mollett, adopted grandchildren Cortez Justice & Honor Lacy, grandchildren Corrain and Corron, Lacy, Ezais Woods, sisters Delores "Sissy" Lacy, and Inez (Phil) Washington, all of Charleston, WV and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A special memorial will be held during the service in honor of her aunt Sandra Huntley, 69 who passed away at CAMC Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Service will be held on Sat., January 30, 2021. Visitations will be 11 am one hour before time of service. The service will be live-streamed from link https://boxcast.tv/view/home-going-celebration-of-darlene-lacy-carter-200181 or Preston Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page.
Those attending are asked to follow state and federal mandates of wearing a mask and social distancing.
Arrangements are in care of Preston Funeral Home.