Rev. Donald L. Pauley II

REVEREND DONALD L. PAULEY II, 69, of South Charleston, entered into the arms of his Lord on January 18, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was born on October 19, 1953, in South Charleston, to the late Donald L. and Barbara Legg Pauley.
Don was a 1971 graduate of George Washington High School and went on to complete his education at Mount Vernon Nazarene College. Don began his lifelong calling as a Nazarene minister in Logan. From there he served as youth pastor at Grace Church of the Nazarene for 17 years. Even though Don's love for ministry and working with the youth was his true passion, he also worked full time as a self-employed contractor.
He is survived by his loving wife, Leisa Krantz Pauley; children, Staci Peluso (Tony) of Sarasota, FL, and Kristyn Crede (Zach) of Red House; six grandchildren, Mason, Hudson and Elaine Peluso, Amelia Walko, Karly and Kaisley Crede; siblings, Angie Browning, Cheryl Johnson, Wayne and Brian Pauley; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Hubbard Hospice House for their kindness and support durning Don's long illness. They would also like to thank their church family for the many years of support. Don was not just a member of his church, he was a leader and somebody who gave everything he had to faith and his community.
A celebration of Don's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, South Charleston.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's name may be made to South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky Street, South Charleston, WV 25309. A fund will be established to assist the youth attend summer church camp.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
