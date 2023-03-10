Thank you for Reading.

Rev. Donald L. Pauley II
REVEREND DONALD L. PAULEY II, 69, of South Charleston, entered into the arms of his Lord on January 18, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House.

He was born on October 19, 1953, in South Charleston, to the late Donald L. and Barbara Legg Pauley.

