Thank you for Reading.

Rev. Dr. MARY LEAH BHAME POPE, visiting and service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, St. Albans, WV, May 4, visiting hrs. be from 5 p.m., until service time at 7 p.m. It will be live on Ray Shackleford's FB Page. Tune in at 6:55 p.m., in-person service will include family only. In the visiting hours people will be admitted one domicile at a time and masks and distancing will be required at all times. Interment will be May 8 at Steadman Baptist Church Cemetery in Steadman, GA at 1:30 p.m. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans is honored to serve the Pope family

Tags

Recommended for you