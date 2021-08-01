REV. FATHER DAVID W. SHAW, age 74, of Charleston passed away on Tuesday July 27, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
Attended college at Marshall University and Morris Harvey College. He received the degree of Master of Theological Studies from Drew University in 1975. Father David started his career in the Priesthood at St. George Orthodox in Charleston. He then served as priest of St. John's Greek Orthodox Church in Charleston WV for 22 years after which he transferred to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Morgantown WV where he served as priest for 15 years. He was a very active musician his whole life, playing in multiple bands across the Tri-state, the most recent of which being the Brass Band of the Tri-State where he was a member for over 20 years. He was a devoted husband and loving father.
"You are my fortress,
my place of safety;
you are my God,
and I trust you."
~Psalm 91
Father David is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Ann Marie; three sons, John, Michael (Stella), Mark (Zoi), two aunts, Faye Shaw and Norma Buchtel; and a cousin Lisa Murrill.
The Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday August 3, 2021 followed by the funeral at 11:30 a.m., at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston with His Eminence Metropolitan Savas of Pittsburgh officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family will receive friends Monday from 4 to 6 p.m., with the Trisagion Service at 6 p.m.
Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.