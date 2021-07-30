REV. FATHER DAVID W. SHAW, age 74, of St. Albans passed away on Tuesday July 27, 2021. The Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday August 3, 2021 followed by the funeral at 11:30 a.m., at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston with visitation Monday, August 2, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m., Trisagion Service at 6 p.m., at the Cathedral. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.