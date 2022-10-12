REV. J. CHESTER BIRD, 73, of Charleston, WV, made his triumphant entrance into Heaven's pearly gates on October 7, 2022. Chester was born on June 19, 1949. He grew up in what he commonly referred to as "God's Country…the land of Lincoln County."
He was a proud member of the Duval High School Class of 1967. It was at Duval where he became an active member of the debate team. Over the years he used those skills to lead many souls to Christ. He was called to preach at the age of 17. Chester attended West Virginia State College as well as Appalachian Bible College. Chester was born to preach. He had a fire inside for Jesus and truly loved serving him. He was a good and faithful servant for 55 years throughout WV. Chester had retired five times, but God kept calling him to help churches in need. When he wasn't serving as pastor, he was a faithful member of Kanawha City Baptist Church.
Chester was actively ministering at his beloved Campbell Memorial Baptist Church in Smithers, WV until the Lord called him home. Chester loved cars, traveling, eating, going to the movies, listening to old time gospel music and most of all…people. He loved spending time talking and truly getting to know people. Chester Bird was a true friend to everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard D. Bird and Betty Lou Pauley Bird.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Clark Bird; sons, J. Richard Bird of Indian Trail, NC, John Bird of Charleston, WV.; grandchildren, Joel (Allison) Bird, Grayson and Gabrielle of SC, Brandon (Sarah) Bird and Cassandra Bird of NC.; sister, J. Catherine Bird Doran of Garrett's Bend, WV.; nieces, Eva Napier and Maty Doran of Garrett's Bend, WV.
The service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, October 14 at Kanawha City Baptist Church, 4500 Venable Avenue SE, Charleston, WV with Rev. Alan Donaldson and Rev. Don Toler officiating. Visitation will begin 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will be at Orchard Hill Memory Gardens, Yawkey, WV.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.