Rev. J. Chester Bird
REV. J. CHESTER BIRD, 73, of Charleston, WV, made his triumphant entrance into Heaven's pearly gates on October 7, 2022. Chester was born on June 19, 1949. He grew up in what he commonly referred to as "God's Country…the land of Lincoln County."

He was a proud member of the Duval High School Class of 1967. It was at Duval where he became an active member of the debate team. Over the years he used those skills to lead many souls to Christ. He was called to preach at the age of 17. Chester attended West Virginia State College as well as Appalachian Bible College. Chester was born to preach. He had a fire inside for Jesus and truly loved serving him. He was a good and faithful servant for 55 years throughout WV. Chester had retired five times, but God kept calling him to help churches in need. When he wasn't serving as pastor, he was a faithful member of Kanawha City Baptist Church.

