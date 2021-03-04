REV, JOHN A. WENTZ, 84 of Ranger, WV. Passed away: March 2, 2021. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at East Fork Freewill Baptist Church, Harts, WV with Rev. Ernest Ray Vance officiating. Friends may gather from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at East Fork Freewill Baptist Church, Harts, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
